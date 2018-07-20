Kindly Mandalay Bay massacre hotel sues the victims

If there’s blame, there’s a claim. And because you can blame pretty much anyone for anything if you think about it enough, The Mandalay Bay Hotel, Las Vegas, from where Stephen Paddock murdered scores of people in October 2017, is suing his victims. Be warned: should you in any way gold MGM, he hotel’s owners, in any way responsible for the horror, it will come down on you with a mighty force.

“Plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants,” the complaints argue. It says the security company it hired was certified by the Department of Homeland Security and was therefore protected from liability under a 2002 federal act. MGM argues that this protection extends to the hotel giant, as it hired the security firm.

A spokesperson for MGM said in a statement: “Years of drawn out litigation and hearings are not in the best interest of the victims, the community and those still healing.”

Las Vegas attorney Robert Eglet, who has represented several Oct. 1 victims, said the grounds of the litigation are “obscure.” MGM is a Nevada company, so any lawsuits belong in state court, Eglet said. He viewed the decision to file the complaints in federal court as a “blatant display of judge shopping” that “quite frankly verges on unethical.” “I’ve never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like,” he said. “It’s just really sad that they would stoop to this level.”

