Anorak | ‘Traditional’ new Spurs kit ‘is the Barcelona training kit’

‘Traditional’ new Spurs kit ‘is the Barcelona training kit’

Spurs are looking a lot like Barcelona. No, not in their style of play – and Barcelona actually win things. The two clubs’ kits ate remarkably similar. Nike’s marketing guff for the new Spurs kits tells us: “Binary blue and polarised blue knit sleeves reinforce the team’s heritage and values as they pay homage to the secondary blue used in many past kits.”

But this “special reinforcing of heritage and values” from Nike looks not a lot unlike the kit Nike supply for Barcelona to train in.

Listen out for chants of “Are you Tottenham in disguise” should Barcelona fail to win a trophy next season.

Posted: 22nd, July 2018 | In: Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink