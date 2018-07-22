Anorak | Chicken ‘gangs’ terrorise Jersey

Chicken ‘gangs’ terrorise Jersey

Gangs of chickens are terrorising Jersey. The Jersey Evening Post says feral chickens are “marauding” over the island leaving locals “too scared to leave” their homes after dark. Eat them before they eat you!

The Environmental Health Department fields reports of cockerels waking people up at ungodly hours and chickens pecking at flower beds and lawns.

“What happens is someone might buy a fluffy, cute little chick but when they start defecating everywhere or grow up into a rooster and start waking them up at 3 o’clock in the morning they want to get rid of them,” says Stewart Petrie, head of Environmental Health. “They don’t want to kill them by wringing their necks, so what they do is liberate them. We have also had another case where the keeper died and the chickens and cockerels have gone feral with no one to look after them.”

How the keeper died, we do not know. And reports that this is ends of days stuff remain unsubstantiated. The Rue de L’etau brand of KFC is not yet on lock down and remains opens for business.

Anorak

