Anorak | This is how you sell a house – just ask the T-Rex

This is how you sell a house – just ask the T-Rex

by | 24th, July 2018

This is definitely the way to sell a house. Just ask the T-Rex, if you don’t believe me…

Trex house Texas

The blurb on the home in Granbury, TX:

Charming 2 bed 1 bath lake house comes fully furnished. Enjoy a great lake side view with room to fish and play outside. 2 storage buildings, 2 car carport, indoor fireplace, screened in patio, 2 porches, a deck. Community has its own boat slip just around the corner. All furniture, dishes, and appliances stay with the property!

Spotter: Realtor, Paul Gallagher

Post Views: 21



Posted: 24th, July 2018

