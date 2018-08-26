Anorak News | NBC announces death of Senator John McCain with mating human dolphins

NBC announces death of Senator John McCain with mating human dolphins

NBC solemnly announces death of Sen. John McCain. Wait for it. pic.twitter.com/xAqZ3HtvHa — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) August 26, 2018

RIP John McCain (August 29, 1936 – August 25, 2018). Victor in six elections to the US Senate, McCain was the US navy pilot who crashed twice. He was was on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal when his A-4 Skyhawk jet caught fire. He was hit by shrapnel by the plane’s exploding bombs. The accident cost 134 men their lives. He was shot down during the Vietnam War, bayonetted, beaten badly and held for five-and-a-half years as a prisoner in inhuman conditions at the infamous Hoa Lo prison. The admiral’s son survived months in solitary confinement and torture. When he ran for Congress in Arizona, he told a journalist who accused him of not being local:

“Listen pal. I spent 22 years in the Navy. My father was in the Navy. My grandfather was in the Navy. We in the military service tend to move a lot. We have to live in all parts of the country, all parts of the world. I wish I could have had the luxury, like you, of growing up and living and spending my entire life in a nice place like the First District of Arizona, but I was doing other things… The place I lived longest in my life was Hanoi.”

And on CNN…

Anorak

Posted: 26th, August 2018 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians, Strange But True, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink