Anorak News | Cindy Sherman gives us the Oops Phone Float

You can buy a Cindy Sherman (born 1954) a phone-shaped PVC inflatable for the poor and ocean. The li-lo features an image called Oops!. It came about when Sherman, an avid swimmer, was playing around with some apps. She says:

“I took this photo to send to someone who knitted the hat for me (Helene Winer of Metro Pictures gallery, actually). But, I also wanted to play around with some apps that I’d just started using and accidentally pressed a button that added some old setting onto this image. I thought it was a nice accident so I kept it.”

This arty float retails at… $250 at Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art store and MOMA. It comes packed in a swim bag with the artist’s motto “I’d rather be swimming.”

