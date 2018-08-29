Anorak News | Manchester United fans delighted with Spurs loss

Manchester United fans delighted with Spurs loss

“So Manchester Utd fans… How are you feeling after Spurs loss?,” asks the BBC on its newspaper-style website. (Why doesn’t the BBC just publish a newspaper and be done with it?)

The answers come thick and thicker. As do the questions, one of which is: “Are Spurs now a bigger club than Man United.” Spurs will always be at best the fifth or sixth biggest club in England. But that’s a side issue. The current Spurs side is terrific – this might be there year. And if you want to know how most modern United fans feel about losing to Tottenham, well, take look at this:

Picture perfect! 📸#MUFC fans pose for a selfie with man of the match Lucas Moura! 🤳🏼 Watch in-game clips and highlights from Monday Night Football live on @SkySportsPL here: https://t.co/Je9l4O6nFl pic.twitter.com/zBJA9hssxA — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) August 27, 2018

They’re delighted.

Mike Kritharis

