Anorak

Anorak News | Manchester United fans delighted with Spurs loss

Manchester United fans delighted with Spurs loss

by | 29th, August 2018

“So Manchester Utd fans… How are you feeling after Spurs loss?,” asks the BBC on its newspaper-style website. (Why doesn’t the BBC just publish a newspaper and be done with it?)

 

manchester united

 

The answers come thick and thicker. As do the questions, one of which is: “Are Spurs now a bigger club than Man United.” Spurs will always be at best the fifth or sixth biggest club in England. But that’s a side issue. The current Spurs side is terrific – this might be there year. And if you want to know how most modern United fans feel about losing to Tottenham, well, take  look at this:

 

 

They’re delighted.

Post Views: 424



Posted: 29th, August 2018 | In: manchester united, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers