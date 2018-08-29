Anorak News | Sun and Mail at odds over Newcastle vicar who allegedly groped man on flight

Sun and Mail at odds over Newcastle vicar who allegedly groped man on flight

To Newcastle Crown Court, where vicar Peter McConnell is accused of groping a fellow traveller aboard a flight from the US to London. Innocence is assumed, of course. Mr McConnell denies any wrongdoing. The trial continues. This is not about Mr McDonnell, rather reporting on the matter. Might it call be a case of mistaken identity?

The Daily Mail identifies Mr McConnell thus:

But the Sun spots a different man apparently of the same name:

A look at the Newcastle Chronicle reveals that the Sun’s photo is the correct one.

Anorak

Posted: 29th, August 2018 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink