Anorak News | Mazel Tov Frank Field! Finally a Labour MP resigns over Corbyn the racist

Mazel Tov Frank Field! Finally a Labour MP resigns over Corbyn the racist

Labour MP Frank Field says Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour is “a force for anti-Semitism in British politics”. Since the BNP and NF disintegrated, Labour is pretty much the leading force in democratic Jew hatred. You hoover up votes where you can. Field, Labour MP for Birkenhead, says Corbyn’s Labour possesses a “culture of intolerance, nastiness and intimidation” in local parties. So Frank Field has resigned the Labour whip. Corbyn loves using the whip to get his MPs to side with him – which is odd given that he voted against his own party more times than former Tory PM David Cameron. According to a Labour Chief Whip Nick Brown, those rebellions shows Jeremy Corbyn’s “strength of character”.

So Jez will be full of admiration in Field’s actions, a kindred spirit. As ever, of course, the glorious leader says nothing. But a Labour Party spokesman tells us: “Jeremy Corbyn thanks Frank Field for his service to the Labour Party.” Thank you, your Highness.

The bitterness in that snooty message is laced is rooted in Field’s move to vote with the government against an amendment that would have kept the UK in a customs union with the EU after Brexit. Momentum leader Laura Parker said Field must go. There was “no room” in Corbyn’s politburo for such disloyalty to the party (if not the Brexit referendum and the 17.4 millions of us who voted to leave). Sure Corbyn is a Eurosceptic who voted to leave the EEC at the 1975 referendum. Sure he voted against the Maastricht Treaty, which created the EU. Granted Corbyn voted against the Lisbon Treaty and EU’s constitution. But Corbyn is leader and it’s his way or else. What his way is, well, answers on a a propagandistic casus belli. pinned to the wall at your local synagogue.

Field resigned in a letter to the aforesaid Brown. “Britain fought the Second World War to banish these views from our politics, but that superhuman effort and success is now under huge and sustained internal attack,” he writes. “The leadership is doing nothing substantive to address this erosion of our core values. It saddens me that we are increasingly seen as a racist party.”

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson said Field’s departure was a “serious loss to the party… It is a major wake up call. We cannot afford to lose people of such weight and stature.”

The question is this: why is he the only one to go? For a party that makes such a song and dance about identity and being anti-racist, there is little by way of actual anti-racism.

Anorak

