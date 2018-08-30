Anorak News | Sadiq Khan blimp looks like Manchester United’s Mourinho

Sadiq Khan blimp looks like Manchester United’s Mourinho

Watching the Donald Trump baby blimp fly over London as the US president visited us, his fans had an idea. Why not get a blimp and fly it over London? And why not make it the likeness of a leading politician? It was a bold, innovative and original idea. And so the creative minded Trumpers have bought a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan. It’s dressed in a yellow bikini, to make his absurd decision to ban a ‘Beach Body Ready’ advert in 2016.

Sadiq Khan sees the balloon and quips: “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though.”

The thing is that it looks a lot like Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Karen Strike

Posted: 30th, August 2018 | In: manchester united, Politicians, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink