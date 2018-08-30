Anorak

Anorak News | Sadiq Khan blimp looks like Manchester United’s Mourinho

Sadiq Khan blimp looks like Manchester United’s Mourinho

by | 30th, August 2018

sadiq-khan-blimp-mourinho

 

Watching the Donald Trump baby blimp fly over London as the US president visited us, his fans had an idea. Why not get a blimp and fly it over London? And why not make it the likeness of a leading politician? It was a bold, innovative and original idea. And so the creative minded Trumpers have bought a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan. It’s dressed in a yellow bikini, to make his absurd decision to ban a ‘Beach Body Ready’ advert in 2016.

Sadiq Khan sees the balloon and quips: “If people want to spend their Saturday looking at me in a yellow bikini they’re welcome to do so – I don’t really think yellow’s my colour though.”

The thing is that it looks a lot like Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Post Views: 222



Posted: 30th, August 2018 | In: manchester united, Politicians, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers