Anorak News | Cosby Show star tries to forget working with Bill: the delicious shaming of Geoffrey Owens

Cosby Show star tries to forget working with Bill: the delicious shaming of Geoffrey Owens

There’s a thrill in spotting a famous face. And we can imagine the excitement when, as Fox News puts it in breathless tones, “‘Cosby Show’ actor Geoffrey Owens [was] spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe’s.” Admittedly, I’ve no idea who Owens is, but if others do then I’m happy to gawp and learn. The 1980s show’s Bill Cosby, aka Dr. Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable, would have been a bigger draw, as would have Lisa Bonet, the elfin object of ruby adolescent dreams, who appeared as his daughter Denise. But Owens, who played the hit show’s Elvin Tibideaux (1985–1992; thanks Wikipedia), is who we have in the crosshairs, and Fox News is excited.

Geoffrey Owens was “spotted by a local shopper at the Clifton, N.J. store, standing behind one of the checkout counters and wearing a Trader Joe’s staff shirt with a name tag that read, ‘Geoffrey’.” The local shopper was thoughtful enough to take pictures of Owens at work. As these “exclusive photos reveal”. He “wore a Trader Joe’s t-shirt with stain marks on the front as he weighed a bag of potatoes.” But that’s still a cleaner living than hanging out with Bill Cosby, as many might say.

Owens is billed as a “former star”, which is not exactly true because people still recognise him, which makes him more than starry enough for a Fox News exclusive and, most likely, a stint on Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Bake Off.

The star spotters are revealed as Karma and Yanelle Lawrence, 50, and Yanelle, 40. “I was getting a bunch of groceries and he wasn’t really looking at anybody, but he said, ‘Have a nice day,'” says Karma. “He looked bloated and fat and unhappy.”

This week Geoffrey Owens, next week Brian Bonsall. Who knew life could be so exciting? Have a nice day!

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, September 2018 | In: Celebrities, Key Posts Comment | TrackBack | Permalink