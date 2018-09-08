Anorak News | Iran’s fascination with local Enfield politics makes Joan Ryan a star in Tehran

Iran’s fascination with local Enfield politics makes Joan Ryan a star in Tehran

How a reporter from Jew-baiting, Israel hating, Iranian propaganda channel and Jeremy Corbyn’s former paymasters Press TV managed to live tweet Labour’s vote of no confidence in Jew friendly Joan Ryan, Enfield North MP and chair of Labour Friends of Israel is down to “infiltration” says the Telegraph.

You might suppose the story would mention not only the Press TV hacks in the Labour members-only room defying a ban on media reporting but also Yasmine Dar. She’s just been voted onto Labour’s NEC, the governing body of the Labour Party. Dar, a councillor in Manchester, came first in the vote with an impressive 88,176 votes. As reported, she’s attended an annual celebration of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in Manchester. One Times writer notes:

Her speech was followed by a Q&A in which a rather notorious British academic carefully explained, among other things, that Hillary Clinton was a Zionist warmonger and that “80 per cent of the American media is owned by the Zionists”. Dar seemed to be sitting in the front row for this and there was no sign of dissent.

But, no. The Telegraph makes no mention of her. Beneath the headline: “Iranian activists infiltrated Labour and were able to vote in pro-Israel MP’s no-confidence ballot” – this infiltration was presumably facilitated by the cunning plot of joining the Labour Party and voting democratically – we get the facts.

Corbyn was paid £20,000 by the murdering Iranian dictatorship. So we’ve established that Blair and Corbyn are in the same boat, but Blair is better at negotiating his fee. https://t.co/hjI3dA5Gxz — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) September 8, 2018

Ryan tells the Telegraph: “I’m horrified that they’ve infiltrated the Labour Party in this way and I think it needs to be investigated, because it is incredibly serious. I’m proud of my values, and I don’t expect to be the toast of the mouthpiece of the Iranian regime.”

Tom Watson, Labour’s deputy leader, thinks it “impossible to fathom” how Press TV got in. “This disorder makes a farce of the proceedings and is not how the modern Labour Party should conduct its affairs.”

Ofcom revoked Press TV’s broadcast licence for airing the forced confession of tortured Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari.

This account is followed by @johnmcdonnellMP and @labourlewis. pic.twitter.com/1SHtCwu4Sy — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) September 7, 2018

The proceedings were nasty. The farce comes from banning the media. When pretty much everyone smart phone and a Wi-Fi signal, why bother? Let them film. Why should only Iranians desperate for party political news from Enfield get to see the show? One source in Enfield said a few years ago only 15 or 20 people would have tuned up to such meeting; now it’s anything from 200 to 80million. She might not be famous in Edmonton, but Ryan is a mega star in Tehran. Allow for an ad break, and Enfield could be coining it in.

David Baddiel wonders what if Israeli media and not Press TV had been there:

Still not heard much from the Labour members who voted a no-confidence motion against Joan Ryan as to why Iranian TV was in the room. I feel we might have heard a little bit from them if Israeli TV had been in the room. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) September 8, 2018

Ha. Silly stuff. As Jeremy Corbyn knows, “Israeli media is always in the room.”

