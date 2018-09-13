Anorak News | Spurs goalie Hugo Lloris inspires millions of kids to get drunk and drive slowly in a Porsche

Spurs goalie Hugo Lloris inspires millions of kids to get drunk and drive slowly in a Porsche

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been found guilty of drink driving. It’s amazing that someone on big money bothers to drive when they can surely get blotto and hail a taxi. Lloris was fined £50,000 for his idiocy – police spotted him driving at 15mph in a 30mph zone in Mayfair, London, and banned from driving for 20 weeks. But this is about reporting on the matter – and it’s as confused as Lloris.

What car was he in?

A £140,000 Porsche Panamera – Daily Mail

“The goalkeeper’s £115,000 Porsche was seen veering across the road” – London Evening Standard

A £65,000 Porsche – The Sun

“A new Porsche Panamera” – The Guardian

You can buy a new Porsche Panamera from £68,0000.



Day of Chunder

“His 2018 Porsche Panamera was covered in vomit” – Daily Star

“There was evidence of vomit at the scene” – the Sun

Will Spurs fine him?

Spurs will dock him two-weeks wages, around £300,000 – Daily Mail

“Spurs have fined Lloris £250,000 – two weeks wages – Daily Star

And The Role Model Balls

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for the charity Brake, told media: “It is disappointing to see that someone who is a role model to many thousands of football fans has admitted breaking the law by drink-driving. We expect the captain of Tottenham Hotspur and his national team to be setting a good example, not flouting the law in such a manner.”

Said no young football fan ever: “When I grow up I’m going to buy a fast car, get pissed and drive him very slowly because everything Hugo Lloris does Im going to do too.”

Lloris is not a role model. He’s a footballer. He’s no more of a role model than anyone else caught drink-driving, unless it’s your mum or dad…

