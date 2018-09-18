Anorak News | Look what the cat dragged In – a bag of cocaine and heroin

Look what the cat dragged In – a bag of cocaine and heroin

Cats can be useful creatures – clearing the barn of rats, the larder of mice perhaps. This over and above their providing companionship for ladies who don’t marry. But it’s rare for them to bring in the party supplies. Then again, it’s not everywhere that’s like parts of Bristol either:

A cat has apparently found and brought home a bag of what are suspected to be class A drugs.

Good Kitty, eh? And none of that M-cat or meow-meow rubbish. Assuming that those two are part of your normal party supplies, which being out-of-yer-brain, middle-class sorts they most probably are:.

Avon and Somerset Police said the bag was found in the cat’s bed at its home in St Pauls in Bristol, with the animal “curled up next to it”. It said the owner contacted officers immediately.

As the police themselves said, this might lead to a change in force tactics:

Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats 🐱👮‍♂️Apparently the owner found this in the cat’s bed, with the feline curled up next to it! https://t.co/0r8i8LMlQD — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) September 17, 2018

This does sound rather more fun than the usual present we get – the gall bladder bits of a shrew that the cats don’t like eating. Carefully left as little presents on a pillow often enough.

There are about 30 wraps of what appears to be crack cocaine and heroin in the bag, which would have a street value of hundreds of pounds.

It might not quite work in all areas of the country, it should be said. Don’t go out and get a cat because you think it might lead to a party. The St Paul’s area of Bristol is really rather different to much of the rest of the country.

Actually, this is rather more to do with St Paul’s than it is a cat. That one took it home is surprising; that it was found in this area rather less so.

Tim Worstall

Posted: 18th, September 2018 | In: News, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink