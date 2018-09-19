Russian Model says Putin poisoned her Prezzo meal deal

While the Mirror’s leads with a tale of a President’s boring sex with a porn star who failed to deliver on the laminated, pneumatic fantasy, the Sun’s lead story tells of another President trying to **** a model, this time with rat poison not boxcar mushrooms.

Russian model Anna Shapiro, 30, and husband Alex King, 43, were dining at Prezzo in Salisbury when he came seriously ill. The shiny suits “fear” it was a rat poison attack. And as they scour the world for more ghost-like, Russian steeple enthusiasts, a “terrified” Shapiro says he “believes” she was targeted by “Putin’s assassins”.

And there the story goes limp. Belief is not fact. Shapiro says she turned her back on her country and so Putin wants her dead. And then we read that “security sources believe Anna and Alex may have been attacked with strychnine.” Believe. May.

We don’t know what happened to the couple. But more photogenic visitors to Salisbury are advised to wrap up.

Anorak

Posted: 19th, September 2018 | In: News, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink