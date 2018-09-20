Anorak News | Will honest Corbyn be brought down by Jews and MI5?

Will honest Corbyn be brought down by Jews and MI5?

Jeremy Corbyn and his supported are far from convinced the Skrpials were poisoned by the Russians. The Labour leader thought it a good idea for Russia to be sent samples of the nerve agent to identify if it was their novichok that poisoned Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in spire-tastic Salisbury. Mindful of that, here’s Andrew Murray, chief of staff at Unite and an adviser to Jeremy Corbyn, asking New Statesman readers: “Is the “deep state” trying to undermine Corbyn?”

The NS loves a conspiracy, so long as it think its readers will nod along with it. The highly plausible gets questioned, but the merely possible is accepted as likely. Only the other week, another Corbyn ally was just putting it out there that Israel had made Corbyn look like an anti-semite by, well, what, making him say things and hang out with Jew haters? “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but…” said Mark Serwotka, who leads the Public and Commercial Services union.

And neither, one supposes, is Murray, who rolls his eyes at MI5 and writes:

Someone else is doing the hard work – possibly someone being paid by the taxpayer. I doubt if their job description is preventing the election of a Corbyn government, but who knows? We are often told that the days of secret state political chicanery are long past and we must hope so. But sometimes you have to wonder…

Now, about that evidence…

Anorak

