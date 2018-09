Aston Villa adopt John McGinn’s weird FIFA avatar as his official twitter photo

The official twitter account for Aston Villa FC noticed that their team’s John McGinn looks not a lot like his Fifa 19 avatar. That’s McGinn on the right in the above photo. Today, McGinn scored as Villa lost 1-2 to Sheffield United. This is how Villa’s tweeter-in-chief celebrated:

Ha.

Anorak

Posted: 22nd, September 2018 | In: Sports