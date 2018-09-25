Anorak News | British Jew who Jeremy Corbyn accused of not getting English irony sues Labour leader

British Jew who Jeremy Corbyn accused of not getting English irony sues Labour leader

Richard Millett is suing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for defamation, reports the Mail. Millett is the British blogger Corbyn was addressing when he accused British Zionists of not understanding “English irony”. Many, including the Labour Party supporting Daily Mirror newspaper, thought Corbyn meant Jews. Manhy Jews thought Corbyn’s comment anti-Semitic. Millett instructed solicitors to act after Corbyn talked about him to Andrew Marr on the journalist’s Sunday morning BBC 1 show. The Mail reports:

During an interview with Andrew Marr on BBC One, the Labour leader painted a picture of Mr Millett as ‘incredibly disruptive’, claiming that the police wanted to throw him out of Parliament until Mr Corbyn said he could stay. Mr Millett, whose father fought for Britain in WWII, says that the allegations are entirely untrue and have caused lasting damage to his reputation. He is suing Corbyn for £100,000.

Millett tells the website:

“Jeremy Corbyn has constantly been trying to paint me as some aggressive traitor who has brushes with police. Listening to his interview, you’d have thought that the police were on the verge of hauling me out of parliamentary events and it was only saintly Corbyn who stopped that happening. It’s totally untrue. It’s preposterous. I think he just said it on the hoof, under questioning on the BBC on Sunday. He can’t actually back it up.”

The anti-semitism chatter begins just after 9 minutes.



As for those so-called British Jews, well, they’ve looked up ‘irony’ in the English dictionary:

Jeremy Corbyn even said that we British Jews don’t understand British irony. And yet he says he’s opposed to all forms of racism – how’s that for irony? WATCH: @BoDPres speech at the #SayNoToAntisemitism rally in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/1Mkd3vzSWI — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) September 16, 2018

