Boris Johnson in Kuenssberg and Rigby fake news shocker

Boris Johnson is back on the telly. Both the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg and Sky’s Beth Rigby have the first televised interview since Johnson resigned as Foreign Secretary. Is it a case of mistaken identity? This might be a mater for the US Supreme Court…

Anorak

Posted: 28th, September 2018 | In: Politicians, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink