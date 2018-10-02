Anorak News | Grenfell fraudster Jenny McDonagh spent stolen money on a huge dildo

Grenfell fraudster Jenny McDonagh spent stolen money on a huge dildo

Jenny McDonagh, 39, has been sentenced for five and half years choky for using her finance manager’s job at Kensington and Chelsea council to get pre-paid credit cards that should have been given to survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

Part of her £62,000 haul – £48 of it – was invested in a 12-inch dildo from Ann Summers, the high-street aide-to-masturbation store, says the Sun. Judge Robin Johnson told Isleworth Crown Court, McDonagh splashed out on meals out, gambling, and £51.4k on trips to France, Iceland, America and the UAE. She also defrauded the NHS of more than £35,000.

But it’s the huge phallus that catches the eye. And it seems fitting. After all, Jenny McDonagh is a massive ****.

