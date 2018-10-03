Anorak News | Manchester United captain apologises for calling for Mourinho to be sacked

Manchester United captain apologises for calling for Mourinho to be sacked

Antonio Valencia, the Manchester United captain, liked an Instagram post declaring “time for Mourinho to go”. Valencia, one of the many United players said to have fallen out with the draining Portuguese manager, liked a photo of himself which carried the caption: “It’s time for Mourinho to go”.

When others noticed, Valencia backtracked. “These are not my views and I apologise for this,” said Valencia on Twitter. “I am fully supportive of the manager and my team-mates. We are all giving our everything to improve the results.”

Put it down to narcissism. At least Valencia and his manager share something in common.

