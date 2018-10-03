Anorak News | Arsenal balls: Aaron Ramsey’s massive wage demands are not his fault

Arsenal balls: Aaron Ramsey’s massive wage demands are not his fault

It’s Aaron Ramsey and Avid Sports & Entertainment Group versus the forces of nature. Responding to news that Ramsey will be leaving Arsenal at the season’s end when his current deal expires, Avid reportedly tweeted: “There is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on. It’s right [the grass] isn’t always greener and he [Aaron] didn’t want to leave but now there’s no other option.” We can’t find the tweet. It appears to have been deleted. But if true it’s refreshing to realise that football is not the agent-drive football market in greed we’ve held it to be, but an exercise in existential laissez-faire.

Arsenal’s decision was not to offer the low-scoring, injury prone midfielder Ramsey a four-year contract worth up to £250,000 a week. His agent’s decision was to lower their client’s fee and realise that the £140,000-a-week Arsenal were reportedly prepared to invest in Ramsey was absurdly good money. No. Of course not.

Ramsey’s agency last night addressed the contract situation in a series of tweets (now deleted): “There is nothing we can do, the club made a decision. Life goes on. It’s right [the grass] isn’t always greener and he [Aaron] didn’t want to leave but now there’s no other option.” pic.twitter.com/C8d4vEwsBq — Arsènic™ (@MrArsenicTM) October 3, 2018

Fans comments are not all pro Ramsey:

I know his agent is making it sound like Aaron has been totally shafted by the club but if you’re going to run down your contract for big money you run a risk… … Exactly what I was thinking as I was reading that “we had no choice” crap. They had plenty of chance for a long time to sign a contract and show some loyalty but it wasn’t enough and now Arsenal is like the Ex who doesn’t want to put up with your shit anymore. Life goes on and I’m sure Ramsey will be looking at how life has gone on for Alexis Sanchez elsewhere. You don’t realise what you have at Arsenal until you’re 10 months into it and haven’t scored more than twice.

Life goes on, her, for the poor, selfless, sainted agents, who looked on helplessly as their player lost track of time and forgot to tell them his contract was running out and then asked for £13m a year to live his dream.

In other agent news, humble, down-to-earth Ramsey is an “ambassador” for a company that rents out private jets:

Oh, and here’s the chance to win one of Ramsey’s old shirts – no doubt with pre-kissed badge:

We will give a signed/personalised Arsenal shirt from @aaronramsey selected at random (by Aaron) to someone who retweets this post! #AvidSports pic.twitter.com/PyhRwRNRAj — Avid Sports & Entertainment Group (@avid_se) August 28, 2018

Modern footballers. They really are above the rest of us…

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, October 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink