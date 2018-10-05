Anorak News | Manchester City: Phil Foden shames ‘obscene’ Raheem Sterling

Manchester City: Phil Foden shames ‘obscene’ Raheem Sterling

When 21-year-old Raheem Sterling bought his mum a house the Daily Mail was unimpressed. Sterling was the “£180,000-a-week England flop” showing off a “blinging house he bought for his mum… hours after flying home in disgrace from Euro 2016.” Disgrace? Surely the Mail means disappointment at getting knocked out of the tournament only monocular die-hards thought England would win?

Fast forward two years and another Manchester City player is buying his dear old ma a house – cost: £2m. It’s 18-year-old Phil Foden. The teenager has yet to play for the full England team. And until he does he will be the great white hope. He’s only played 8 times for City in the Premier League. The Mail will surely goggle at the obscenity of it all. Or not:

The 18-year-old’s parents, Phil and Claire, are thought to have been involved in choosing the house and he is determined to keep the close-knit family together despite his emergence as one of England’s outstanding talents.

We never were told if Raheem’s mum, who raised him in less than salubrious surrounds, helped chose the bricks and furnishings for her “obscene” home (price: £3.5m), nor how the new home kept the pair together. But for Phil it’s all terrific:

The move is likely to change little for the player who has always lived at home, doesn’t drink and doesn’t yet drive. He takes cash, rather than cards, on nights out and is thought to have taken out a substantial mortgage on the new house.

Cash is king – he’s not in the least bit obscene.

Why are we not all talking about Phil Foden’s birthday cake? pic.twitter.com/ZRKucFjtum — Macca (@The_Paris_Angel) May 29, 2018

More in how it different for Raheem Sterling here, here, here and here.

Anorak

Posted: 5th, October 2018 | In: Back pages, Manchester City, Sports, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink