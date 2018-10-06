Anorak News | Anyone lose a pink dildo at the Brighton v West Ham match?

Anyone lose a pink dildo at the Brighton v West Ham match?

Good on twitter for making an amusing story more suggestive. During Brighton’s home win over West Ham in the Premier League, the Sun tweets: “Brighton’s win over West Ham interrupted by ref picking up sex toy.” 30,000 people look on as the the old “w**ker in the back” blows his whistle to signal a break in play fore hailing a taxi to the local ‘marital aides shop’, or maybe picked something up online?

Brighton’s win over West Ham interrupted by ref picking up sex toy https://t.co/ZZFEcM1cRc — The Sun (@TheSun) October 6, 2018

The story is less bizarre, as ref Kevin Friend picked up a neat, pink set of plastic cock and balls lobbed on to the pitch by a fan in the throes of ecstasy.

They do get so very excited:

Anorak

