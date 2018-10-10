10 reasons why Ivanka Trump should be US Ambassador to the United Nations

Ivanka Trump is by far and away the best qualified daughter for the job of US ambassador to the United Nations. The incumbent Nikki Haley is leaving. Donald Trump says Ivanka getting the job “has nothing to do with nepotism”. She would be “dynamite”, an explosive presence in a diplomatic arsenal. She would be “incredible:

“It has nothing to do with nepotism. But I want to tell you, the people know… Ivanka would be dynamite,” Trump replied when asked who could replace outgoing U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley. The president added that his daughter would be an “incredible” choice pic.twitter.com/pZ56nFrVXE — POLITICO (@politico) October 9, 2018

Here are 10 reasons why Ivanka Trump would be the best choice for US ambassador to the UN:

QVC would edge closer to recognition as a independent state She’s blonde It’s nothing to do with nepotism Her husband was appointed Senior Advisor to the President She has endured hardship – her “boarding-school life” was a “prison” She is by far and way the best qualified daughter for the job She worked her way up in business, starting out as as Executive Vice-President at the Trump organisation She is a respected judge (see The Apprentice) – a job at the UN is the Supreme Court’s loss She advised Donald Trump for the first two months of his administration It has nothing to do with nepotism

Ivanka Trump is endorsed by Kin Jong-UN.

