Anorak News | Womxn replaces womyn replaces women at Wellcome show for people who identify as women

Womxn replaces womyn replaces women at Wellcome show for people who identify as women

Wellcome Collection, the “free museum for the incurably curious, exploring health and what it means to be human through medicine, art and science” has renamed women as “womxn”. Men remain as they were, but women are now womxn because, well, you can dick around with women and not worry about the consequences. This earnest rebranding comes with a supporting show:

Typeset women back into history with #Daylighting our four-day programme of letter printing presses, zine workshops, discussions on how womxn can challenge existing archives, wikipedia 101 & more. 18-21 Oct. Explore the programme: ow.ly/sXTm30m7g98 #free

Wellcome explains:

We’ve had some questions about why we’re using the word womxn for this event. We’re using it because we feel that it is important to create a space/venue that includes diverse perspectives. It was agreed during our conversations with collaborators as the programme developed.

Oh, what utter twxts.

Replies are fruity:

Fxxl off. — Deborah Orr (@DeborahJaneOrr) October 10, 2018

Adding:

This is ridiculous. And you are supporting it by linking to Urban Dictionary? Seriously? As far as I know, the word ‘women’ has always included women of colour. Correct me if I’m wrong. “Womxn: More intersectional than womyn because it includes trans-women and women of color.” — Claire King (@ckingwriter) October 10, 2018

Look out for womin; for women who ‘i’-dentify as women; woden, for women with a god complex; and woken for the kind of bellends who use the word womxn.

Anorak

