Anorak News | A swearing ban on England footballers: oh, piss off…

A swearing ban on England footballers: oh, piss off…

It’s Croatia versus England in the Nations League. No fans will be in the ground, save for the BBC’s Ian Wright, perhaps, and the talk is of microphones picking up players swearing in the all-but silent stadium. With little else to talk abut, the media want to talk about protecting viewers at home and at the pub – the ones screaming “Why are England so f***ing s***? at the telly. The BBC reports, “England manager Gareth Southgate says he will have no problem with his players swearing”. But the Mail says Southgate is fearful:

Which is it? What Southgate said was: “We’ve spent two years encouraging them to speak, so to stop them speaking now would be slightly against what we’ve been trying to work on. It’s for the television companies to decide where they put their microphones.”

Or broadcast the game after the watershed. Of course, if you can’t say “twat” during a football match, when can you say it?

Anorak

Posted: 12th, October 2018 | In: Back pages, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink