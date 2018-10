Terry Butcher on England: ‘surgical .. incisive and deadly’

Former England stalwart Terry Butcher’s love for football is medicine’s loss. After England beat Spain 3-2, Butcher took to twitter:

When surgery is “incisive and deadly”, it’s more akin to murder.

As Butcher falls victim to nominative determinism, here he is in happier times:

