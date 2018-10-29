Anorak News | After Pittsburgh the righteous and fair blame the Jews

After Pittsburgh the righteous and fair blame the Jews

After the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, hollow minds scout around for someone to blame. You can blame the web, rabid anti-Semitism now rife in British politics – we’re told never to forget, but it never went away – the prime suspect’s hatred of Jews, Israel (how the righteous and not-in-the-least-bit racist love to apportion collective blame on all Jews for events in a foreign country) and the Chief Rabbi. So here are Jenny Tongue, a member of the House of Lords, and Katie Hopkins, a member of the twitter doghouse, doing there bit for peace and harmony:

this used-up old shoe named Katie Hopkins says Jews deserved to be murdered because they support refugees. I’m sure she’ll still be welcomed to prance around Israel ogling soldiers pic.twitter.com/YefFVMY3Vj — Molly Crabapple (@mollycrabapple) October 29, 2018

If your response to American Jews being shot at prayer is “yes but what about Israel/Palestine”, you may have a problem with Jews and I hope you will realise it’s time to educate yourself. pic.twitter.com/LR2qV8HyoI — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 27, 2018

Labour MP Chris Williamson and Baroness Jenny Tonge condemned for response to synagogue shootinghttps://t.co/aBL6qaYN9F pic.twitter.com/9WDt0FScga — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) October 28, 2018

Anorak

