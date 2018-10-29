Anorak

Anorak News | After Pittsburgh the righteous and fair blame the Jews

After Pittsburgh the righteous and fair blame the Jews

by | 29th, October 2018

After the massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, hollow minds scout around for someone to blame. You can blame the web, rabid anti-Semitism now rife in British politics – we’re told never to forget, but it never went away – the prime suspect’s hatred of Jews, Israel (how the righteous and not-in-the-least-bit racist love to apportion collective blame on all Jews for events in a foreign country) and the Chief Rabbi. So here are Jenny Tongue, a member of the House of Lords, and Katie Hopkins, a member of the twitter doghouse, doing there bit for peace and harmony:

 

 

 

Post Views: 17



Posted: 29th, October 2018 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers