Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the new Wilfried Zaha

When Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha claimed he’d been racially abused, the i paper illustrated the story with a photo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Maybe the abuse was a case of mistaken identities?

Wilf Zaha says he’s racially abused. So let’s use a picture of Wan-Bissaka on the story. Come on @theipaper ffs pic.twitter.com/ttp6uDImda — Simon Barlow (@billybob1310) October 31, 2018

Anorak

