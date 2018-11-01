Anorak News | Momentum uses Hillsborough to promote Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister

Momentum uses Hillsborough to promote Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister

Jeremy Corbyn fans at Momentum want you to follow @PeoplesMomentum. “Let’s get a Socialist government to No.10! 💓 Join Momentum today! 👇,” runs their tweet. And there’s a video. Things are interesting about 36 seconds in when the campaign uses the Hillsborough tragedy to promote Jez:

Let’s get a Socialist government to No.10! 💓 Join Momentum today! 👇https://t.co/LI78tEjJQe pic.twitter.com/sgngH6DnqP — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) November 1, 2018

See that bloke chucking copies of the Sun newspaper into a bin bag? He didn’t do it because he wants Corbyn to be prime minster. He didn’t even do it to stick it to the right-wing media. The footage is of Everton fan Brian Kelly binning free copies of the Sun at Glasgow Airport as part of the boycott triggered by the paper’s appalling reporting on the horror of Hillsborough. The Sun apologised, albeit years later.

Mr Kelly told the Liverpool Echo: “A friend of mine, Tommy Fletcher, who’s a Liverpool fan, said put the lot in the bin and I gladly obliged. The rivalry obviously doesn’t come into it when this is involved… Loads of places now are gladly refusing to sell the paper. Football fans, true football fans, should agree to do the same.”

This Everton fan throwing all The Sun newspapers in the bin at Glasgow airport! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5RD8Dl7bEa — Sports Funnies (@SportsFunnies) August 24, 2016

That Momentum thought using the Hillsborough horror to promote Corbyn was a good idea brings their judgement into question. The survivors and the friends, relatives and loved ones of the 96 who died when the police lied, sending for the attack dogs when people were dying, are still awaiting justice. Hijacking their suffering is revolting.

What it says about Corbyn’s attitude to press freedom is chilling.

Anorak

