Anorak News | Arsenal: Nicklas Bendtner jailed for being the prat he always was

Arsenal: Nicklas Bendtner jailed for being the prat he always was

As we salute former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla for his reliance, another ex-Arsenal player catches the eye: Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to 50 days in jail in Denmark for assaulting a taxi driver.

Now playing for Rosenborg, Bendtner admitted hitting the taxi driver but said it was because “he felt threatened”.

The BBC:

Bendtner said the driver threw a bottle or a can towards him and his girlfriend when they left without paying. “We think that it’s not good for the club and not good for Nicklas, but he remains a player in the club. We are keeping him,” said Tove Moe Dyrhaug, the chief executive of Bendtner’s Norwegian club Rosenborg.

The Sun puts it well:

Bendtner started his pro career at Arsenal, scoring his first goal for the club when still a teenager. But despite much promise, Bendtner failed to ever live up to the hype (which was often generated by himself).

Such are the facts.

