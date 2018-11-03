Anorak News | Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov lifts golden weights before his applauding Cabinet

Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov lifts golden weights before his applauding Cabinet

What Donald Trump will make it has yet to be revealed, but for now all we have is Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov lifting golden weights bar before his applauding Cabinet. Mr Berdy is also the country’s prime minister and commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces. And sine you asked, male homosexuality is illegal:

Turkmenistan’s president lifts golden weights bar before his applauding Cabinet. Will the madness ever cease? pic.twitter.com/9MszhO4dD4 — Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) November 2, 2018

According to Human Rights Watch:

Turkmenistan remains an extremely repressive country. The government severely restricts all fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedoms of association, expression, and religion. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, his relatives and their associates control all aspects of public life, and the authorities encroach on private life. The government carries out forced evictions without adequately compensating those affected. The government continues to conceal the fate and whereabouts of dozens of people forcibly disappeared following their imprisonment during waves of arrests in the late 1990s and early 2000s, although it has begun to return to families the bodies of several inmates forcibly disappeared years ago who have recently died in custody. Activists and independent correspondents critical of the government face increased intimidation, harassment, physical attacks and imprisonment. The country remains closed to any independent scrutiny.

