Anorak News | Transfer balls: Manchester United must sell Sanchez to keep De Gea and Martial

Transfer balls: Manchester United must sell Sanchez to keep De Gea and Martial

Manchester United are desperate to keep David de Gea, 27, and Anthony Martial, 22. But plans to offer the pair improved contracts are being hampered by the massive sums paid to Alexis Sanchez, who commands around £500,000-a-week in wages. So Sanchez has to go. But only PSG would ever pay such an absurd amount for the Barcelona reject turned Arsenal star. And why would they want a man who it turned out only pretended to play the piano.

There’s more Aaron Ramsey news, of course. Linked in print to – deep beneath – to Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG, AC Milan, Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea – the Arsenal player who stalled on signing a new deal for so long that even Arsene Wenger got tired of waiting and left the club is now on his way to… Bayern Munich. Well, so say the Express, so it might not be entirely true.

Chelsea and Manchester City are chasing Sunderland’s 17-year-old Bali Mumba. Spurs fancy Colombia midfielder Wilmar Barrios from Boca Juniors. And Everton like Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Toffees could include the terrific Ademola Lookman in any deal. If that transfer takes place, Everton should check the name gag in Wan-Bissaka’s shirt. Buyer beware, mistakes after purchase cannot be rectified.

Anorak

