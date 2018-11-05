Anorak News | Liverpool: Gonk denies Mo Salah statue looks like her

Liverpool: Gonk denies Mo Salah statue looks like her

Egyptian sculptor Mia Abdel Allah’s work is the subject of much appraisal after her statue of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was unveiled in the Liverpool player’s home country. On view in Sharm el-Sheikh, the statue is part gonk part Leo Sayer – and yes, they are not one and the same.

This Mo Salah statue is certainly something… 😂🙈 pic.twitter.com/DPE0k9iBlg — Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) November 4, 2018

Abdel Allah says she found the pose “distinguished and executable”, according to the Egyptian Independent.

Distinguished? Maybe. Executable? Off with his head!

