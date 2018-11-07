Anorak News | Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says AC Milan job is ‘fake news’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says AC Milan job is ‘fake news’

It’s “fake news,” says former Arsenal manger Arsene over reports linking him to the AC Milan manager’s job.

“Fake News!” Arsène Wenger emphatically denies reports he will become the next AC Milan manager. #beINUCL pic.twitter.com/l1Ia0wrAnT — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 6, 2018

So, there’s no chance of him becoming AC Milan next manager – the report in France Football is wrong:

Fake News!

Such are the facts…

Anorak

Posted: 7th, November 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink