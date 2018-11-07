Anorak

Anorak News | Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says AC Milan job is ‘fake news’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says AC Milan job is ‘fake news’

by | 7th, November 2018

It’s “fake news,” says former Arsenal manger Arsene over reports linking him to the AC Milan manager’s job.

 

 

So, there’s no chance of him becoming AC Milan next manager – the report in France Football is wrong:

 

AC Milan wenger

 

Fake News!

 

wenger arsenal transfer budget

wenger staying arsenal

daily express arsenal fake news wenger

wenger

daily mirror wenger quits sack resigns arsenal

2017?

 

Such are the facts…

Post Views: 28



Posted: 7th, November 2018 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers