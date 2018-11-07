Anorak News | Who beat up 98-year-old Peter Gouldstone?

Who beat up 98-year-old Peter Gouldstone?

If you know who attacked Peter Gouldstone at his home in Bounds Green, London, do tell the police. Mr Gouldstone is 98. He’s a widower. One or two people broke into his home, beat him and dragged him around his house. They booty? A £50 television – a 26inch Panasonic set in black .

His son, Simon Gouldstone, 67, tells the news wires: “A member of the public tipped me off and I rushed over there. I had a key for my dad’s house but I had to force it open as there was a chain. The place was so cold and quiet, then I found my dad lying on the floor beside his bed.

“His TV was gone and the place was a mess. He was semi-conscious and he couldn’t speak or move, he was clearly agitated. It was clear he had been beaten badly, he had bruises everywhere and was bleeding from his head.”

Know who did it? Do tell the police.

Anyone with information can call Enfield CID via 101 quoting CAD 2140/6Nov, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

