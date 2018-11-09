Anorak News | Liverpool teach Manchester City’s Sterling the correct way to cheat

Liverpool teach Manchester City’s Sterling the correct way to cheat

When Raheem Sterling was awarded a penalty for falling over in the box during Manchester City’s 6-0 hammering of Shakhtar it was clear to everyone but the referee the wrong decision had been made. Sterling never thought to tell the referee he’d got it wrong. He never offered to take the penalty and deliberately miss. Sportsmanship was not the winner. But if Sterling’s looking for ways to improve his conduct, the former Liverpool player can read the Liverpool Echo’s story headline: “Raheem Sterling Man City penalty row – and the Liverpool example he SHOULD have followed.”

Which Liverpool example is that, then? This one?

This one?

This one?

This one?

No. It’s this one – when Robbie Fowler went to ground easily at Arsenal:

Fowler and Liverpool celebrated the egregious refereeing error by scoring the penalty and celebrating wildly. If only Sterling had stayed at Liverpool he could have learned what you “should” do when a penalty is awarded wrongly. But he plays in Manchester, having left Liverpool to earn more money and win trophies, so he’s a cheating sod.

Happy 43rd birthday Stephane Henchoz 👊 League Cups 🏆🏆

FA Cups 🏆

UEFA Cups 🏆 Saves in cup finals 👐 pic.twitter.com/UZXWamUG9U — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) 7 September 2017

And sometimes you get away with it:

