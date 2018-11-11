Anorak News | Manchester City balls: Raheem Sterling takes journalism to the dogs

Anorak

Manchester City balls: Raheem Sterling takes journalism to the dogs

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling has a dog. The Daily Mirror presents this as news. Having priced the player’s home, the Mirror then delivers one of the most asinine lines ever to find its way into print. This, ladies and gentleman, is an “exclusive” from the self-styled ‘intelligent tabloid’. Go: “He follows a number of Premiership stars to buy dogs…”

 

How much is his home worth?

 

Raheem Sterling – is he ever not newsworthy?

 

 

 

