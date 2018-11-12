Anorak News | Stan Lee reads Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven

Stan Lee reads Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven

‘The only advice anybody can give is, if you wanna be a writer, keep writing. And read all you can, read everything” – Stan Lee (December 28, 1922 – November 12, 2018).

One story Stan Lee read and enjoyed was Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven. The artist and storyteller who created Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men reads from the book. It’s terrific. Thank you for all the stories, Stan Lee. “Excelsior!”

Spotter: Stan Lee reads Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven – Open Culture

