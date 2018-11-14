Anorak News | Freshly divorced texan blows up her wedding dress

Freshly divorced texan blows up her wedding dress

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler celebrated her divorce by detonating her wedding dress. Santleben-Stiteler, from near San Antonio, Texas, laced her gown with 20 pounds of Tannerite, stood pretty well back and shot the dress. If you’re in the area and hear the pitter-patter of something falling on your roof, those are rhinestones.

Ms Santleben-Stiteler is single.

Spotter: Star-Telegram

