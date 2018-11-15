Anorak News | Queen eats bananas like a princess

Queen eats bananas like a princess

What do you want: Brexit, Brexit, Brexit and Brexit or “Her Majesty’s bizarre way of eating bananas”? ‘Nanas it is. As the rest of the tabloids were distracted by Brexit news, the Star delivers the real front-page story: “The Queen eats bananas with a fork to avoid chomping ‘like a monkey’.” Yeah, just a fork, which runs the very real risk of her being mistaken for an American.

The news is revealed by Darren McGrady, her former chef, in a new book. If you want to eat a banana like the Queen, here’s how.

Send staff to buy banana – you can now get them from shops in the UK, so no need for an official trip to The Gambia Send staff to fetch plate, knife, fork Wait for staff to place banana on plate Remove top and bottom of banana with knife (fifth knife from right) Slice skin away lengthways Dice into small pieces Eat with fork

Next week: My Life as a Chimpanzee, by Prince Edward.

Anorak

