Cheating wife guilty of trying to shoot, poison and drown terminally ill husband

Hayley Weatherall, 32, wanted to kill her terminally ill husband, Ray Weatherall, to be with his best friend with whom she’d been having an affair. Today a jury at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, found her guilty of conspiracy to murder. The lover, Glenn Pollard, 49, and his daughter Heather, 20, have been convicted of the same charge. How they planned to kill him reads like a game of horribly real Cluedo. Mr Weatherall, who has given 18 months to live by his doctors in 2016, survived a number of attempts on his life. Plots included:

Poison Shooting him in the face – they tried this one. The bullet lodged in his right cheekbone. He survived. A swimming pool heater explosion which left him with second degree burns Sleeping tablets Insulin. Push him overboard during a fishing trip

The BBC:

The conspiracy only came to light when Heather Pollard’s car was found to have been near the marina at the time of the shooting. The court heard both the Pollards had access to guns, with Glenn a registered owner of a rifle found to be consistent with firing the “sniper” shot. Heather Pollard, described as a “devoted” daughter, also carried our internet searches on the best ways to kill somebody and not get caught, the court heard.

Internet searches included “Techniques of silent killing”, “Creative ways to kill someone”, “Insulin shock”, “Sepsis”, “Cyanide poisoning” and “How to kill someone via a wound”. Mr Weatherall is alive. He has brain cancer – a hideous killer, though not quick enough for some.

Anorak

