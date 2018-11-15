Anorak News | Fulham balls: Wenger ‘snub’ but Ranieri was the ‘obvious’ choice

Fulham balls: Wenger ‘snub’ but Ranieri was the ‘obvious’ choice

Fulham only appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager because former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger “snubbed” them. So says the Daily Mirror: “Arsene Wenger turned down sensational return to management with Fulham before Claudio Ranieri was appointed yesterday.”

But over in the Sun, Wenger never was offered the job:

But Wenger was one of the “number” of candidates considered, right?

He was. The Week reports:

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has turned down the chance to take over at Fulham… The Frenchman, however, “politely declined the opportunity to speak to Fulham”, the Telegraph says.

Alysson Rudd tells her Times readers:

The Times understands he [Fulham owner Shahid Khan] met Claudio Ranieri two days before Fulham’s trip to Anfield but, still hopeful of a miracle so that he could stick by a man he had become very fond of working with, Khan travelled to Liverpool hoping for evidence he could offer Jokanovic a reprieve.

The website Football365 says Rudd also wrote: “Ranieri was the outstanding candidate from a shortlist that did not, as speculated, include the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.” We can’t find that quote on the Times website. Can anyone?

