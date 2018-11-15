Anorak

Anorak News | Fulham balls: Wenger ‘snub’ but Ranieri was the ‘obvious’ choice

Fulham balls: Wenger ‘snub’ but Ranieri was the ‘obvious’ choice

by | 15th, November 2018

Fulham only appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager because former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger “snubbed” them. So says the Daily Mirror: “Arsene Wenger turned down sensational return to management with Fulham before Claudio Ranieri was appointed yesterday.”

 

Ranieri the mirror fulham

Wenger snubbed Fulham says Daily Mirror.

 

But over in the Sun, Wenger never was offered the job:

 

Ranieri the sun fulham

The Sun says Ranieri as the “mutual and obvious choice”

 

But Wenger was one of the “number” of candidates considered, right? 

He was. The Week reports:

The Daily Telegraph reports that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has turned down the chance to take over at Fulham… The Frenchman, however, “politely declined the opportunity to speak to Fulham”, the Telegraph says.

Alysson Rudd tells her Times readers: 

The Times understands he [Fulham owner Shahid Khan] met Claudio Ranieri two days before Fulham’s trip to Anfield but, still hopeful of a miracle so that he could stick by a man he had become very fond of working with, Khan travelled to Liverpool hoping for evidence he could offer Jokanovic a reprieve.

The website Football365 says Rudd also wrote: “Ranieri was the outstanding candidate from a shortlist that did not, as speculated, include the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.” We can’t find that quote on the Times website. Can anyone?

Post Views: 3



Posted: 15th, November 2018 | In: Back pages, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers