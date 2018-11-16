Anorak News | BBC sign language expert nails Brexit

BBC sign language expert nails Brexit

Are you keeping up with Brexit? Nothing’s been signed. No deal has been done. The UK remains in the EU. Millions of words have been written on the matter. But the whole thing can is best summed up by the BBC’s sign language interpreter:

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos pic.twitter.com/bA66SYMXqN — Ell Potter (@Pottell) November 15, 2018

Those Brexit options:

* A second referendum. Question to be asked: ‘Did you understand the 1st referendum?’

* Carry on talking to the EU forever

* Reduce number of people on benefits by giving the unemployed each two hours work as Brexit chief negotiator

Anorak

