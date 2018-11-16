Anorak News | Clickbait Watch: how to BAFFLE an Arsenal fan

Clickbait Watch: how to BAFFLE an Arsenal fan

Writing clickbait for football fans is hard graft. All those budding hacks who dream of talking truth to power are reduced to spinning for clicks at sister newspapers the Daily Express, Daily Star and Daily Mirror.

Language is mangled. Simple facts are “revealed”. “Five things” are learned from watching paint dry. Rumours are mutated into ‘fact’. But every so often, clickbait talent emerges to connive a new meme for the SEO gurus running websites to applaud. Right now everyone at Arsenal – fans, players, Gunnersaurus – is “baffled”.

“Arsenal fans left baffled by Graeme Souness’ comments about Mesut Ozil” – Daily Mirror, October 23 “Lucas Torreira baffles Arsenal fans with what he did in training” – Daily Mirror, October 10 “Arsenal fans left BAFFLED at staggering claim: ‘Are you mad? He can’t be serious'” – Daily Express, November 14

But it’s not just Arsenal being “baffled”:

“Jurgen Klopp baffled by remarkable Liverpool statistic” – Daily Mirror, Oct 19 “Graeme Souness leaves Manchester United fans baffled” – Daily Mirror, Oct 22 “Mohamed Salah leaves Liverpool fans baffled with social media post” – Daily Mirror, Oct 24 “Matteo Darmian leaves Manchester United fans baffled” – Daily Mirror, October 25 “Cesar Azpilicueta baffled by inconsistent Chelsea’s struggles” – Daily Mirror, Oct 26 “Celebrity Gogglebox: Fans baffled by Dele Alli’s composer comment” – Irish Mirror, Oct 26 “Man Utd news: David De Gea baffled by what Jose Mourinho said” – Daily Express, October 31 “Chelsea news: Sky Sports pundit baffled by one Maurizio Sarri” – Daily Star, Nov 4 “Manchester United fans left baffled by Paul Pogba’s ‘heartbreak’ haircut” – Manchester Evening News* Nov 4

* The MEN is sister title to the Star, Express and Mirror. It’s true? Unless you’re a football fan, in which case it’s baffling!

