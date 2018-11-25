Anorak News | Prisoner escapes jail thanks to the invisible cobra trick

Prisoner escapes jail thanks to the invisible cobra trick

To Thailand, where prisoner Anan Komolwanit, 23, is escaping jail by pretending there’s a cobra in his cell. Anan, who was pinched for allegedly holding dozens of illegal methamphetamine pills, told on-duty officer officer, Commander Ratchada Supawong, that a deadly snake had made its way into his cell. Anan slipped out the open door, locked the officer in the cell and ran. Stay tuned as another office gives chase. The pratfall completes the picture:







Anan was re-arrested after he approached a member of the public asking for help. The invisible snake remains at large…

Anorak

