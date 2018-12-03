Anorak News | Southampton sack Mark Hughes – desperate and clueless chairman form a queue

Southampton sack Mark Hughes – desperate and clueless chairman form a queue

After just eight months in charge, Southampton have woken to their error and sacked Mark Hughes. “The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way,” say the Saints in an official statement.

For a club that since May 2014 had the foresight to recruit Mauricio Pochettino (now at vastly improved Spurs), Ronald Koeman (manager of a resurgent Netherlands), Claude Puel (keeping Leicester City together ) and Mauricio Pellegrino (kickstarting West Ham United), hiring Mark Hughes, a man recently sacked from pisspoor Stoke City was desperate and short-sighted.

For winning two of Southampton’s final four matches last season – which kept them in the Premier League – the Saints gave Hughes a three-year contract. They are in the relegation zone.

Stoke were dull and dire under Hughes, a manager who’d managed also Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham and Queens Park Rangers to hardly rave reviews. Blackburn experienced three top-10 finished under his guidance. But that was the highlight. QPR sacked him after 10 months in charge. He resigned after less than a year at Fulham. He was sacked after about 18 month at big-spending Man City.

Hughes will now presumably compete with Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Alan Pardew to work for a desperate chairman overseeing a club bereft of ideas.

Anorak

