Anorak

Anorak News | Vivian Maier: The Color Work: a new book on the photographer nanny

Vivian Maier: The Color Work: a new book on the photographer nanny

by | 4th, December 2018

Nanny and amateur photographer Vivian Maier (1926–2009) (on Flashbak here and here) came to the fore after her secret stash of over 150,000 photographs images were bought at an estate sale in 2007. Now we get to see more of her color pictures in the book Vivian Maier: The Color Work. Her Ektachrome color slides are fabulous. And her selfies are better than yours and mine:

 

VivianMaierTheColorWork VivianMaierTheColorWork VivianMaierTheColorWork

 

Vivian Maier: The Color Work in partnership with Howard Greenberg Gallery, New York City. Via: Chicago Magazine

 

Spotter: Flashbak



More Galleries

Posted: 4th, December 2018 | In: Books, In Pictures Comment | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers