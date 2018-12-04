Anorak News | Arsenal balls: Lucas Torreira looks smaller on the telly

Arsenal balls: Lucas Torreira looks smaller on the telly

Arsenal are back. Well, so says Mark Irwin in the Sun. Unai Emery has “brought the nastiness” back to the Gunners, he tells his readers. The Gunners are no longer a “soft touch with diminutive midfielders who can be trampled all over”. If size was everything, Manchester United’s giants would be top of the table. It isn’t. This we know because the best player on the pitch at the weekend’s North London derby which Arsenal won 4-2 was Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old from Fray Bentos, Uruguay towers 1.66m in his socks and weighs in at 60kg. In post-Brexit terms, Torreira is 5ft 4 inches high and tips the scales at under nine and a half stones.

Yesterday the FA changed Arsenal and Spurs with failure to control their players. Even the little ones…

Anorak

